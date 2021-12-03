Delhi government prepared to tackle Omicron outbreak threat, claims CM Arvind Kejriwal

After battling the two deadly waves of the widespread COVID 19, the threat of the outbreak of the third wave is hovering over the nation now. According to media reports, new cases of the new variant of the deadly virus as Omicron has been reported in India and there is a possibility of an outbreak in the coming days. Given the massive toll the deadly virus has taken on the normal life in the past, there has been a clear state of panic regarding the new wave of the virus.

Amid these, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the national capital is well prepared for any outbreak threat of Omicron. Talking about it, Kejriwal said in a statement, “The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has increased people’s anxieties all over the world. We hope and pray that it doesn’t enter or spread in India. But in case of a probable threat, it is our duty as a responsible government to arrange all required preparations beforehand in order to tackle the virus”. Arvind Kejriwal also stated that the capacity of oxygen beds have been increased and a storage capacity of 442 MT of oxygen has also been reportedly created to prevent oxygen shortage.

“As far as beds are concerned, the bed capacity in hospitals had been increased to 25,106 during the second wave in May 2021. We have now arranged for 30,000 oxygen beds already, out of which around 10,000 are ICU beds. Additionally, 6,800 ICU beds are currently under construction, and will be ready by February 2022, which will bring the capacity of ICU beds to around 17,000 soon. Besides this, we have planned our preparations in a way that we can arrange 100 oxygen beds in every municipal ward on a two-weeks notice,” Kejriwal was quoted saying.

