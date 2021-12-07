Delhi Government ready to tackle COVID 19 variant Omicron; CM Arvind Kejriwal says ‘No plan of lockdown’

The third wave of COVID 19 has entered the country and the cases have been detected in other parts. The state governments are gearing up to ensure the panic is not created during the pandemic. The review meeting is being held to ensure all preparations are in place. Well, there was news that lockdown may return if the cases go up. However, in some states, lockdown restrictions have been imposed in wake of the third wave. The government has now become more strict to the ones who are not following COVID 19 rules.

Amid this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that that his government is fully prepared to tackle the threat of Omicron. “There is no need to panic. I am monitoring the situation continuously. I request you all to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Wearing masks is very important. In review meetings, we have worked on the availability of beds, medicine and oxygen,” CM Kejriwal added. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was no plan to impose lockdown in Delhi “at the moment” due to COVID 19.

Meanwhile, 63 coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi. It is worth mentioning here that eight out of the 10 samples of COVID-19 positive persons who arrived in Kerala from 'high risk' countries have tested negative for the Omicron variant of the virus, state Health Minister Veena George said. Results of two samples are awaited.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the government to announce "additional" doses of Covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and immunocompromised individuals.

