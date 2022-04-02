Delhi government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions; Removes 'No-mask' fine

On April 01, the Delhi government further relaxed the COVID-19 related restrictions and scrapped the fine for not wearing masks in public places. The decision was taken during the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. However, they said that it is advisory for everyone to wear masks in public places. However, no penalty will be imposed for such an offense with immediate effect till further orders.

The news agency ANI tweeted, “Delhi | DDMA has decided that it is advisory for all public to wear masks in public places, however, no penalty will be imposed for such offence from immediate effect till further orders.”

Take a look:

Earlier in February, DDMA had reduced the fine for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 2000 to Rs 500.

To note, Delhi reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 1 and one casualty, according to the data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.57 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has scrapped all the COVID-19 related restrictions and also announced that masks are not mandatory. Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday tweeted that the state Cabinet has decided to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state. "Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will not be compulsory," he said.

