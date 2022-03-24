Delhi Government takes THIS step to make the city roads safer; Details inside

Here comes a piece of good news for all the Delhi people. To make Delhi roads safer, Delhi Government is starting a new rule. Reportedly the Delhi government will strictly enforce lane discipline for buses and goods carriers on 15 selected roads in the city, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers. It is also reported that the vehicles not found following the rules will be liable for prosecution under section 192-A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment up to six months.

According to reports in NDTV, the transport department has issued a statement and written that it will mark dedicated lanes by buses and goods carriers and they are supposed to use it between 8 AM to 10 PM. During the remaining time, other vehicles can move on those lanes. Buses and goods carriage vehicles, will, however, stick to their dedicated marked lanes round the clock, it said. It is said that in the first phase only a total of 15 corridors will be selected under the initiative out of 46 corridors.

These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others. As part of the drive, the Public Works Department has been directed to mark and properly identify the corridors by placing warning signage and boards at suitable places.

ALSO READ: Run towards safety: Pune Police gives a twist to 19-year-old boy’s viral running video