Delhi govt issues SOPs for schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Deets Inside

On Friday, the Delhi government issued new guidelines for schools amid the surge of COVID-19. The education department reportedly asked schools to ensure that no student, teacher, or guest should be allowed inside campuses without proper thermal scanning for educational institutes.

“If a student or staff member displays any Covid symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle ache, headache, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, diarrhoea, etc, they should be moved away from other people and into an outdoor, well-ventilated quarantine room,” the SOPs read.

As per a tweet shared by ANI, the guidelines also mentioned that the head of school is advised to use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students. There should be sufficient washbasins/ washing areas to provide a proper arrangement of handwashing for the students. It also stated that the students may be guided not to share lunch, books, notebooks, stationery items, etc.

The circular further urged the heads of the schools to share the guidelines among students, staff, etc. “Parents should be asked not to send their children to school if somebody at their home displays Covid symptoms,” SOPs added.

Earlier, post a meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor, authorities said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places and those found violating the rule will be fined Rs 500. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain too had said although the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi, cases were rising.



