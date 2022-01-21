Delhi lieutenant general turns down CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to lift weekend curfew in national capital

With rising number in Covid-19 cases across the country, several governments had put in place strict restrictions including Delhi. As per reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal reviewed these restrictions and sent a recommendation to Delhi lieutenant general Anil Baijal to end weekend curfew. However, as per a latest Hindustan Times report, the L-G has refused Kejriwal's proposal.

As per HT, L-G stated that the status quo with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets should be maintained till the virus situation further improves. However, he has allowed private offices to operate at 50 per cent.

ANI had reported earlier that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked L-G to remove the odd-even system in the markets as well as to allow private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity, which has been granted. For now, the odd-even system will remain.

Take a look:

On Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain assured that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control. "Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," Satendar Jain informed the media.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government announced that schools will re-open from Monday onwards. On Thursday, India recorded 3.17 lakh cases - a first in the third wave of the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Akshar Patel gets engaged to girlfriend Meha on his birthday