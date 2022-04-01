Delhi likely to remove fine for not wearing masks in public places: Reports

According to a report by the news agency ANI, the Delhi government is likely to scrap the fine for not wearing masks in public places. In the meeting, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) made a consensus to scrap imposing fines and penalties for not wearing the masks. To note, in the last DDMA meeting, the fine for not wearing the masks was reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500.

Earlier, in February, the Delhi government had withdrawn the protocol to wear masks while travelling in a private car. Also, the COVID-19 related restrictions were relaxed for solo drivers when they were exempted from wearing a mask.

To note, the COVID-19 cases have significantly declined in the national capital. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one death with a daily positivity rate of 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has scrapped all the COVID-19 related restrictions and also announced that masks are not mandatory. Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday tweeted that the state cabinet decides to lift all the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Now all festivals can be celebrated enthusiastically, wearing masks will not be compulsory, he said.

On the other hand, the West Bengal government also lifted all COVID-19 related restrictions. However, they stressed wearing masks in public places. To note, the withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

“Restrictions currently in force are hereby withdrawn. Advisory in respect of health & hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders,” the news agency ANI, shared the information quoting the government of West Bengal in a tweet.

