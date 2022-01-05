Delhi likely to report 10,000 COVID cases today: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Amid the Omicron scare, Coronavirus cases have been rapidly increasing in Delhi. During a press conference on January 5, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that the national capital is likely to report 10,000 COVID-19 cases today. He also said that the positivity rate, which is the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests, is also expected to surge to 10 percent in Delhi. On January 4, the positivity rate in the city witnessed a significant surge to 8.3 percent from 6.46 percent.

The Health Minister of Delhi also informed that the third wave of COVID-19 has been set in India and added that it is the fifth wave for Delhi. He also assured that 40 percent of beds in private hospitals have been reserved for COVID-19 patients. Nearly 2 percent of beds are occupied in government hospitals in the city. He further added that 300-400 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. However, he said that sequencing of all samples is not possible. Alerting the residents, Satyendar Jain asked everyone to adhere to the COVID-19-related protocols.

Delhi had reported 5,481 coronavirus cases and three deaths on January 4. Recently, Delhi Government imposed the weekend curfew to curb the spread of the virus. Buses and Delhi Metro have resumed with full capacity.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tested positive for the virus on January 4. He informed the news on his official Twitter handle and wrote that he has mild symptoms. CM Kejriwal has isolated himself at his Delhi residence.

