Delhi makes new record, sees highest rainfall in September in 19 yrs; Waterlogging & massive traffic reported

Massive rain in the national capital on September 01 led to waterlogging and traffic jams. Delhi witnessed the highest single-day precipitation on Wednesday in nearly two decades. The heavy burst of rain submerged several areas in the capital and affected vehicular movement in different parts of the city.

Delhi Police took to Twitter handle and informed the citizens, “Traffic Alert. Obstruction in traffic at Azad Market Subway towards Pratap Nagar due to water logging. Kindly avoid the stretch.”

According to the information by Delhi Police, waterlogging was observed near Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Moolchand Bus stand, Aurvindo Marg near AIIMS flyover, Near Jungpura metro, from AIIMS to Moolchand and Ring Road near Moolchand red light. Netizens also took to their Twitter handles and posted visuals of submerged areas and expressed disappointment over waterlogging.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years.

The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am. This means that Delhi has already recorded more than the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month.

As per the IMD, Delhi, on an average, gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year. The weather department also informed, “Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' is likely in Gurugram for the 3 three days.”

