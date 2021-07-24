Delhi: Metro and buses to run in full capacity from July 26

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on the normal life. Not just we were cooped inside our houses, the public transport was also hit tremendously. In fact, as the second wave of the deadly virus had hit the nation, the Delhi government had shut the multiplexes once again and the public transport was allowed to run with 50% capacity. However, the COVID 19 protocols witnessed a relaxation in the national caption after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday allowed the metro and buses to run in full capacity from July 26.

This isn’t all. The authority also stated that the cinemas and multiplexes will also be allowed to run in 50% capacity from Monday onwards. Talking about the same, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority told ANI, “Metro and buses are permitted to operate with 100% capacity in Delhi from 5 am, July 26. Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity”. This isn’t all. The authority also released an order about the new guidelines for COVID 19 rules wherein around 100 people will be permitted at funerals and marriages each.

Metro and buses are permitted to operate with 100% capacity in Delhi from 5 am, July 26. Cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes will function with 50% capacity: Delhi Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/DSS0W0MKKS — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Religious places will also be allowed to open in the national capital, however, visitors will not be permitted given the COVID 19 pandemic. On the other hand, Auditoriums, assembly halls have also been permitted to reopen with a 50 percent seating capacity. "It is further directed that the market trade associations, banquet halls, marriage hall associations, gymnasiums and Yoga institute association, other trade associations and resident welfare associations shall also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid appropriate behaviours by all shops, malls, markets, market complexes, offices, weekly markers, clinic, banquet halls/marriage halls and residents within their respective areas," the order stated.

