Delhi Police cop carries senior citizen for COVID 19 vaccination as she’s unable to walk; Called a 'real hero'

In photos going viral on social media, a Delhi Police constable named Kuldeep is seen taking care of an older woman who had come to get the COVID 19 vaccine jab. Netizens have praised the efforts by the constable and hailed him.

As India continues to combat the second wave of COVID 19, it has focused its efforts on ramping up the vaccination drive. In a heartwarming series of photos from the COVID 19 vaccination drive in Delhi, a police constable from Delhi Police is being hailed as a hero on social media for all the right reasons. Delhi Police Constable named Kuldeep is seen lifting an old lady in his arms and carrying her up for COVID 19 vaccination as she could not walk.

In the photos, we can see the Delhi Police cop holding the lady in his arms and carrying her for the COVID 19 jab. Not just this, after she got jabbed, the cop took care of her until she left. As reported by ANI, the Delhi Police also took note of Kuldeep's service for the senior citizen. Delhi Police told ANI, "Police Ct. Kuldeep took a senior citizen for #COVID vaccination as she is unable to walk. He has been taking care of her."

Take a look at the photos:

Police Ct. Kuldeep took a senior citizen for #COVID vaccination as she is unable to walk. He has been taking care of her: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/m4qJcD0MyK — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

In no time, the photos went viral on social media. Several Twitter users hailed Kuldeep as a hero. A user wrote, "These certainly are the initiatives that when taken become an inspiring acts of kindness and service. I hope actions like these go viral and inspire n motivate thousands and thousands. Hats off for those who are providing selfless service. Jai Hind." Another wrote, "@CPDelhi Please make sure such nobal deeds do not waste by any other mischievous police men." Even Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the selfless act by the cop.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several heartwarming instances of people, cops and doctors have been coming out on social media as India takes on COVID 19 second wave. Several Bollywood stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan have come forward to help out amid the COVID 19 crisis. With the cases going down in some states, people have been hopeful that the nation will be able to overcome the crisis with each other's help and by adhering to COVID 19 rules and getting jabbed.

