Delhi Police questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari in alleged Congress Toolkit case on May 31: Reports

As Delhi Police has been probing the alleged Congress toolkit case, it was reported that a team of cops had travelled to Bengaluru to question Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari.
Twitter India has landed in boiling waters ever since it had marked BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet about alleged Congress Tool Kit as manipulated media. It was reported that Delhi Police had sent notices to Twitter India seeking details about why Sambit’s post was tagged as manipulated media. And now as per the recent update, Delhi Police has questioned Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari on May 31 in the alleged Congress toolkit case. According to media reports, a senior team had flown to Maheshwari’s house in Bengaluru to record his statement.

For the uninitiated, Sambit had shared a tweet alleging that Congress had prepared a toolkit to target the government over the way it has been handling the COVID 19 pandemic.  Sharing an update about the case, ANI quoted sources as, “A senior-level team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had gone to Bengaluru, Karnataka on May 31 to interrogate Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari regarding ‘Congress toolkit case’”. In a statement, the Delhi Police had said, “The Delhi Police team went to the Twitter office to serve a notice to Twitter, as a part of a routine process. This was necessitated as we wanted to ascertain who is the right person to serve a notice, as replies by Twitter India MD have been very ambiguous.”

As per a report published in India Today, government sources have stated that Delhi Police’s investigation has been indicating Twitter India’s link with the US-based parent company along with revealing a "complex web of corporate veil to mislead Indian law-enforcing entities".

