Delhi Pollution: Supreme Court gives 24 hours ultimatum to take action; Schools shut

On Thursday, Supreme Court warned the Delhi government and center regarding the increase in air pollution in the national capital. The SC expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken over the last few weeks. "We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing... only time is being wasted," said Chief Justice NV Ramana. To note this is the fourth straight week that the court heard arguments over the air crisis in the national capital and nearby cities.

"We are serious about industrial and vehicular pollution. You cannot fire bullets from our shoulders, you have to take steps. Why are schools open," the Supreme Court asked, quoted ANI.

After the hearing, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that all schools in the national capital will remain closed from tomorrow till further orders. He further added that the decision of reopening schools was taken as it was predicted that air quality would improve.

The Supreme Court also warned of strict action and gave a 24-hour time to the Centre and Delhi and neighbouring states to take action against industrial and vehicular pollution to mitigate the air pollution.

The top court said, "Three-year-olds and four-year-olds are going to schools but adults are working from home. We will appoint somebody to administer your government.”

As per a report in ANI, tomorrow at 10 am, the Supreme Court will hear the plea seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air quality situation in the national capital.

Also Read: 5 products to help you fight the ill effects of pollution