Delhi ranks no. 4 in 100 most polluted capital in the world; 63 Indian cities on the list

Pollution is one of the biggest issues that we face currently. With each passing year the pollution levels keep getting scarier. Talking about India, its air pollution reportedly worsened in 2021. Apart from the ongoing pandemic, the one issue that is always alarming is pollution. The average air pollution, measured in the lethal and microscopic PM2.5 pollutant, is 58.1 micrograms per cubic meter, which is more than 10 times the World Health Organisation's (WHO) air quality guidelines. No city in India met the WHO standard and apparently Delhi is the worse.

According to reports in The Quint, Delhi is the world's most polluted capital for the fourth consecutive year, with pollution rising almost 15 per cent over the previous year. It is reported that the air pollution levels here were almost 20 times above the WHO’s safety limits with PM2.5 clocking in at 96.4 micrograms per cubic meter for the annual average. The safe limit is 5. Delhi is on number 4 when we talk about global rankings in terms of polluted place with Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi being the world's most polluted placesfollowed by Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Delhi's eastern border. Ten of the top 15 most polluted cities are in India and mostly around the national capital.

Reportedly, 63 Indian cities are present in the top 100 most polluted places of the world. Researchers at the University of Chicago have said that if these places met the WHO standards of air quality then this could add about a decade to their lifeexpectancy. It is said that the health impact is far worse with an estimated three deaths every minute linked to air pollution in addition to heart and lung diseases and many other severe health effects.

ALSO READ: Josh is commendable: Retired General offers to help boy get into Army after his midnight run video goes viral