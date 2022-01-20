Delhi records 43 deaths due to COVID-19, highest since June 2021; Report

Ever since the new year 2022 has begun, the COVID-19 cases have been on a rise in the country. It is believed that we are currently in the middle of the third wave and hence different states are following different restrictions implied to them by the Government. Talking about Delhi, although the total number of people testing positive for the virus has gone down slightly, the state today reported 43 Covid deaths, which is the highest number of deaths due to the viral infection since June 10 last year as compared to the 44 deaths.

According to the reports in NDTV, Delhi has recorded 12,306 new Covid cases, which is 10.72 per cent lower than yesterday's number (13,785). The number of total Covid cases in the city is 17,60,272. In fact, the Government has even reduced the price of RT-PCR tests in Delhi. Reportedly, private labs and hospitals have been ordered to charge Rs 300 for the test which was Rs 500 earlier. Also, the home collection rate has been reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 700. Rapid antigen test will now cost Rs 100, down from Rs 300.

The good news is that the positivity rate has dropped to 21.48 per cent from 23.8 per cent a day before. 18,815 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of discharged patients is 16,66,039. According to government data, the number of active cases in the city stands at 68,730. Of these, 53,593 patients are in home isolation and 2,539 are admitted to hospitals.

