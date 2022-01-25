Delhi records 5,760 fresh COVID infections, positivity rate falls to 11.79 per cent

On Monday, the national capital saw a sharp dip in its daily COVID-19 tally as 5,760 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, Delhi saw 9,197 cases. With the new cases, the total number of active cases in Delhi rose to 45,140, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health. Apart from the new cases, 30 people succumbed to the infection. The total number of fatalities due to the deadly virus now stands at 25,650.

With the new infections, the positivity rate in Delhi also declined to 11.79 per cent. To review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a meeting on January 27. The meeting will be attended by various experts, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other top officials, as per the reports in Mint. The officials are

likely to take a call on reopening of schools from February, weekend curfew, odd-even agenda, and more.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also reported less than 2,000 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,857 new infections were registered in the financial capital on Monday. The city also reported 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the same time. To note, this was the sixth day in a row when the daily COVID-19 cases have witnessed a drop in Mumbai. Apart from Mumbai, Karnataka, on Monday, reported 46,426 new coronavirus cases. The south state also recorded 32 deaths in the last 24 hours.

