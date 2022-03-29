Delhi records the season’s hottest day at 40 degrees Celsius; MeT department alarms of severe heatwaves

As we all know the summer season has officially begun and the temperatures have reached their peak at the very beginning itself. Talking about the Capital city, Delhi, it has recorded its hottest day of the season at 39.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season’s average, with the temperature expected to rise further in the next couple of days. At many places in Delhi, the temperature recorded was 40 degrees Celsius. Narela recorded the maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, 10 notches above normal.

According to the reports in NDTV, the Palam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius while Lodhi Road, Ridge, Gurgaon, Ayanagar, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded maximum temperatures at 40, 40.1, 40.5, 40.2, 40.7, 41.1 and 41.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Safdarjung Observatory, the official marker for the national capital, recorded a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season. Even the minimum temperature recorded was four notches higher than the season’s average, as per the Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature recorded was 22.2 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 16 per cent and 70 per cent.

The MeT Department has been alarmed by the severe heatwave conditions for the next two days at a few places in Delhi. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat. Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on average.

Reportedly, last year the city had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30 which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.

ALSO READ: Snack, Not Smack: Amul shares a quirky doodle on Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022