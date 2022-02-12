Delhi registers less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in 2022

For the first time in 2022, the National Capital recorded less than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 infections within 24 hours. A total of 977 new cases were recorded, taking the active tally to 4,812. With the new numbers, the cumulative reached 18,49,596 as per the data released by the government. Meanwhile, as many as 12 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 26,047. The total number of recoveries also increased to 18,18,737 as Delhi recorded 1,591 discharges within 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 98.33 per cent.

To note, this is the lowest number of COVID cases recorded in 24 hours since December 30, 2021. Last week, the DDMA had held a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, and decided to reopen higher education institutions and coaching centres along with schools for classes 9-12 from February 7 as the COVID-19 cases dropped in the city. However, the authorities had decided that night curfew will continue in Delhi. The gyms have also been allowed to reopen under certain restrictions.

Meanwhile, India reported a total of 58,077 new coronavirus cases on Friday. According to the data on Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 6,97,802. A day before, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 172 crore.

To note, the vaccination of the 15-18 age group began on January 3. The country launched the largest vaccination drive for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, last year. The authorities started administering the “precaution dose”, a third jab of the vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Also Read: Over 5 crore teenagers in India receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister

