Delhi’s COVID positivity rate drops to 9.5 percent as national capital sees major decline in daily cases

On Thursday, Delhi’s COVID positivity rate dropped to 9.5 percent after the national capital reported 4,291 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,397 recoveries and 34 deaths were also recorded in the same time as per the state health department data. The active cases in the national capital stood at 33,175.

Today, the government lifted the weekend curfew in Delhi, however, the night curfew will continue to remain. The decision on the schools’ opening will be taken up in the next DDMA meet. Apart from weekend curfew, the decisions on weddings, restaurants capacities were also taken. Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. Only 50% capacity will be allowed for bars, restaurants, and cinema halls. Even govt offices will operate with 50% attendance. Moreover, the odd-even curb on shops has also been lifted which means that shops can operate on a daily basis. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired the virtual meeting by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, India reported less than three lakh daily COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with 2,86,384 fresh infections in 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country has decreased to 22,02,472.

Today, the Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla wrote to chief secretaries of all States/UTs, asking them to issue necessary directions to authorities concerned for effective management of COVID. "All States/UTs must observe all precautions¬ let the guard down," he wrote.

