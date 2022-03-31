Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill fire continues to rage; Residents complain of breathing problems

A major fire broke out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site on Monday. The smoke continues to rise from the biggest landfill. As per the reports, firefighters are continuing their efforts to put out the blaze even on the third day. No casualty has been reported so far. As per the reports in ANI, the government had ordered the agency to probe the fire and submit the report within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a ₹50 lakh fine on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). "Gas and smoke continue to rise from the Ghazipur landfill after a fire broke out 48 hours ago. We have directed DPCC to impose a fine of ₹50 lakhs on MCD and to take action against on-duty MCD employees and officers at the time of the incident,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said. As per the media reports, as many as 40 firefighters have been rushed to the site to carry out the operation.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had earlier said that this type of incident has happened earlier too and the reason is negligence. However, a detailed report on the current incident has been asked from Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Meanwhile, locals have raised complaints of facing difficulties in breathing. "At around 1:00 am on Monday we saw dense smoke coming out of the dump yard. I live nearby, we are facing difficulty in breathing as the entire area has been engulfed in dense smoke since yesterday," Vasudev, a resident told ANI.

