Delhi’s Uphaar cinema fire tragedy to be turned into a web series? Find out

The Delhi Uphaar cinema tragedy will be turned into a web series that will be directed by Prashant Nair of "Umrika" and "Made in Heaven" fame

We all are aware of the Uphaar cinema tragedy that took place in New Delhi in 1997, and now as per reports, a web series is being made to narrate Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy, and it will be directed by Prashant Nair of "Umrika" and "Made in Heaven" fame. As per reports, the original series will be based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy". For all those who don’t know, amongst the 59 people killed in the fire, Neelam and Shekhar’s children- Unnati and Ujjwal, too were killed in the fire and Neelam and Shekhar fought for justice for 19 years for their children

Prashant, who will headline the series, opened up about the series as he said that the premise of this book is every parent's worst nightmare. "Fifty-nine people lost their lives that day because the institutions we rely on for our safety and well-being every day failed across the board. The Krishnamoorthys wrote their book because they wanted to make sure this never happens again,” Prashant said.

The book, written in the voice of Neelam, is based on the lives of the couple- Neelam and Shekhar, and what happens to their lives post the tragedy, as they wage a never-ending battle against the owners of the cinema. In order to seek vengeance and justice for the victims, Neelam and Shekar go through a lot of ups and downs and play different roles- researchers, legal assistants to their attorney and, eventually activists.

Credits :PTI

Read More