Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex converted to COVID-19 care centre amidst Omicron scare

With each passing day, the number of people testing COVID-19 positive has been on a rise. After the deadly second wave, everyone is scared of the third wave and wants to be prepared to face it. As the Omicron cases have been going up in Delhi, a Yellow alert had been announced recently. Now the latest reports suggest that the Government has decided to convert the Yamuna Sports Complex into a Covid-19 care centre dedicated to mother and child. Shahdara District administration and the Doctors For You organisation will look after the Covid care centre.

Several pictures from this special COVID-19 ward has come out and you can see the arrangements being made. From proper beds, oxygen concentrators to a dedicated play area for the kids with toys a lot of arrangements have been made. While speaking to ANI, Rajat Jain, the Chairman of the Doctors for You organisation said, "The Yamuna Sports Complex has been transformed into a mother-child health care centre. We have made a pediatric play area here for the Covid-19 infected children".

Take a look:

Reportedly, there are a total of 100 beds operational at present with 50 double beds and 50 single beds. It was also reported that four 500-500 LPM oxygen plants are at the Yamuna Sports Complex centre which can produce up to 2,000 LPM oxygen. So oxygen can be addressed to 300 beds by this. Besides this, there are cylinders and concentrators. It is said that through this oxygen plant, as many as 400 patients can be catered during an emergency.

ALSO READ: Watch: Australia, New Zealand welcome New Year 2022 with glittering fireworks