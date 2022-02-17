The COVID 19 pandemic has been nothing less than the worst nightmare coming true. The deadly virus affected millions of lives, the death toll became a major concern for the authorities and the aam aadmi was forced to stay indoors for months. Not just the entertainment industry was shut, the educational institutions, gyms, restaurants were closed too and life came to a standstill. However, as life is finally getting back on track with COVID 19 cases declining significantly, Delhi University has finally reopened its gates for students of Delhi University reopens today for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from today.

Students were seen arriving in large numbers to attend their respective colleges in the national capital. “Excited to be back and catch up with friends. Online studying was monotonous,” a student from Ramjas college was quoted saying. On the other hand, a student from Kirori Mal college expressed her excitement to attend college for the first time. She said, “It's about the vibe you get at college, can't be experienced at home. I am coming for the first time”. To note, Delhi University had earlier reportedly released a notice asking the college authorities to ensure the students attending the classes are vaccinated.

This isn’t all. The notice also asked the outstation students to undergo a three-day quarantine before attending the offline classes in college. “It is difficult for students in different parts of the country to reach Delhi at a short notice in the prevailing pandemic situation. The appropriate time is required for students to arrange their travel from their respective home towns to Delhi to attend classes in offline mode,” the notice added.