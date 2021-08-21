Delhi Unlock update: Arvind Kejriwal announces relaxation of 8 pm restrictions on markets; Details Inside

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the markets in the national capital can remain open after 8 pm from Monday, August 23 onwards. This is a major step taken by the government towards unlocking the city and the decision comes after the national capital has seen decline in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

Earlier, the markets in the national capital were functional only till 8 pm. Now, according to the new unlock update the timing has been extended by the government. In a tweet shared by Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister stated, “Till now due to Corona, the markets of Delhi were allowed to open till 8 pm. Due to the decreasing number of cases, the deadline is being removed from Monday. Now the markets will be able to open as per their normal time.”



Markets of Delhi were allowed to function till 8 pm due to COVID-19. In wake of decreasing cases, this restriction will be removed starting Monday. Now the markets can open as per their normal time: CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) pic.twitter.com/DXe4d05coi — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

It was on August 9, when the government permitted weekly markets to remain open in the city. Prior to that, these markets were shut due to the spike in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic. The lockdown was imposed on April 19, however, later weekly markets in each municipal zone were permitted to remain open with proper adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. As reported by PTI, “Along with this, the mall owners of Delhi have also requested that their opening time should also be increased," said CTI president Brijesh Goyal in a statement.

