Delhi withdraws all COVID-19 restrictions from Monday, schools to function offline from April 1; Reports

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has begun there have been several restrictions everywhere. Two years down, yet the virus is still active and a new variant keeps emerging after every few months. With the third wave on the surge a few months ago, different states had imposed several restrictions to curb the cases. Talking about Delhi, several restrictions were imposed on the people here as well. But, there is a piece of good news for all the Delhiites as the DDMA ON Friday has decided to lift all restrictions.

According to reports in ANI, as the COVID-19 cases have reduced in the national capital, The Delhi Disaster Management Authority lifted all restrictions. This step according to the DDMA has been taken to help people facing hardships due to loss of jobs. The DDMA order has said that all covid related restrictions will be lifted from Monday if the positivity rate will be below 1 per cent. The note further said that the school will also function fully offline from April 1.

In fact, the fines for people not wearing masks too has been reduced from Rs 2000 to Rs 500. The DDMA meeting was held to discuss the lifting of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew, half seating capacity in bars and restaurants, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 pm.

However, restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers in buses and Delhi Metro trains, a 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas, and no activity except weddings in banquet halls, were yet to be relaxed.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth resumes her meetings and appointments virtually amid COVID-19 diagnosis