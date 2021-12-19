Delhi witnesses this winter's coldest morning as temperature drops to 4.6 degrees.

The national capital woke up to a freezing morning on Sunday, 19 December, as the temperature plummeted to 4.6 degrees. This winter season, this has been Delhi's coldest morning so far as several parts of north India are witnessing freezing temperatures. The India Meteorological Department stated that the maximum temperature will reach 18 degrees in Delhi during the day.

The IMD forecast bulletin also predicted a clear sky in the national capital on Sunday. It also stated that several regions like Himachal Pradeesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi have so far experienced below normal temperatures. Despite the drop in temperature, the air quality remained poor on Sunday as the AQI (0air quality index) was recorded at 274 as of 9 am.

The lowest temperature comes in the light of IMD's weather prediction which stated that a cold wave and severe cold wave conditions are likely to be witnessed over northwest India during the next three days. These cold conditions will be followed by a clearer weather.

Lowest temperature recorded over NorthWest India today- Churu, West Rajasthan: -2.6°C, Sikar, East Rajasthan: -2.5°C, Amritsar: -0.5°C...: Indian Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/CSsGkX3WDl — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

On Saturday night, further up northern India, temperatures plummeted to zero. As per reports, most places in Kashmir witnessed sub-zero temperatures with Srinagar recording minus 6 degrees Celsius.

As per weather experts, a 'cold day' is one when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Netherlands to go into strict Christmas ‘lockdown’ as Omicron cases rise