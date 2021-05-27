Delhi YouTuber arrested for flying his pet dog by tying him to helium balloons; Issues apology

Delhi YouTuber Gaurav Sharma, who has been criticised for his video of flying his dog with the help of helium gas balloons, has apologised for hurting sentiments.

Delhi based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma recently landed into serious trouble after his video with his pet dog Dollar sparked a controversy. The video featured Gaurav floating his pet up in the air as he tied the furry animal with helium filled balloons. Soon after the video went viral, officials from ‘People For Animals’ filed a complaint against Gaurav at Malviya Nagar police station for risking his dog’s life. Following this, an FIR was registered against him under sections of Disaster Management Act and Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act.

According to a recent update, Gaurav has been arrested by Delhi police in the matter. Talking about the same, Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) told Indian Express, “The accused, a resident of Panchseel Vihar in Malviya Nagar has been arrested. He told us he is a YouTuber and made the video for his channel.” This isn’t all. After receiving massive criticism for the video, not just the 32 year old YouTuber had deleted the video, he also issued an apology stating that he did take all the necessary precautions while making the video with his pet dog, however, those were not shown in the video due to length issues.

“I am also a pet lover...I got influenced by seeing some video from outside. I apologise for that and I will appeal to all of those watching to not get influence by my video,” Gaurav said in a video as he apologised for hurting sentiments and even gave a glimpse of his happy moments with his furry angel.

