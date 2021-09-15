Delhi's pollution reason behind complete ban on crackers this Diwali: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's worsening pollution levels has put a hold on this year's Diwali celebrations as well. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that there will be a complete ban on firecrackers during Diwali, just like last year. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal cited pollution levels during Diwali as the reason.

He tweeted, "Just like last year, there will be a complete ban on storage, sale, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers this year too, in wake of the situation of pollution in Delhi during Diwali in the last three years."

Delhi's Air Quality Index is usually in the region of poor. And in lieu of the same, the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) had also issued an order banning sale of firecrackers.

पिछले साल व्यापारियों द्वारा पटाखों के भंडारण के पश्चात प्रदूषण की गंभीरता को देखत हुए देर से पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाया गया जिससे व्यापारियों का नुकसान हुआ था। सभी व्यापारियों से अपील है कि इस बार पूर्ण प्रतिबंध को देखते हुए किसी भी तरह का भंडारण न करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2021

Before Diwali last year, on November 5, 2020, Kejriwal had announced the ban on the use of firecrackers in the national capital after reviewing the COVID-19 situation. At the time, he had said, "Coronavirus cases have increased due to the festival season and pollution. It was decided to ban crackers in Delhi and ramp up medical infrastructure, among other measures."

Adding, "We will celebrate Diwali together and won't burst firecrackers in any condition. There will be a wonderful atmosphere and good vibes as two crore people will perform Laxmi Pujan. It will lead to well being in each household."

