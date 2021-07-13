Desi bride gives a sporty touch to her mehendi; Adds Mumbai Indians & Manchester United logos

A desi bride mehendi has gone viral on the internet. Netizens are completely in awe with the quirky twist given to it.

The wedding has always been a special occasion in Indian culture. And mehendi ceremony plays an important part in it. Brides apply beautiful henna designs on their palms which adds more to their beauty. However, nowadays brides are trying something new when it comes to mehendi designs. Usually, the design includes a mandap, groom and bride with decoration as it signifies an Indian wedding. But recently, a bridal mehendi has taken over the internet. It has gone viral and netizens are also in love with it.

A desi bride has given a quirky twist to her mehendi. She has added her favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and her husband’s favourite English Premier League (EPL) team on her mehendi design. Maharashtra-based lifestyle blogger and voice artist Geet Khedekar included the logos of Mumbai Indians and Manchester United in mehendi. The design was even featured on the official Instagram account of the Mumbai Indians. The team also wished the couple for their wedding. It is been shared on many other pages too.

“This मेहंदी has our heart. Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” the caption read. One of the users wrote, “Favourite two clubs in one frame.” Another user wrote, “To my future wife, if your mehendi doesn’t look like this, do you even love me?

This mehendi design has received overwhelming love on social media. Many girls have also mentioned that they will apply this design for their wedding.

Also Read: Cannes 2021: Influencer Diipa Buller Khosla puts on breast pumps on dress; REVEALS the reason

Share your comment ×