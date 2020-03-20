Dhinchak Pooja's latest song on Coronavirus results in a meme fest like no other; Check It Out

The viral YouTube sensation released a brand new song to make people aware about the virus in her own unique style. Check out some of the hilarious reactions to her song below.

Content creators around the world are coming up with innovative ways to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus and concepts like social distancing and self isolation. Back home in India, too, celebs and bloggers are playing their part. One of them is Dhinchak Pooja -- who is popularly known for songs like 'Swag Wali Topi' and 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj'. The viral YouTube sensation released a brand new song to make people aware about the virus in her own unique style. Her songs, which are often referred to as cringe pop, nonetheless garner a massive viewership and also face backlash on social media.

The latest song titled 'Hoga na corona' also was subject to similar fate as netizens had a field day making memes and tweeting their thoughts on the song. One user wrote, " everybody in the frame had to wear a mask to protect themselves from dhinchak pooja." While another added, "After watching this video, pls undergo 14 days self quarantine. #Dhinchakpooja."

Check out some of the hilarious memes on Dhinchak Pooja's coronavirus song:

After watching this video, pls undergo 14 days self quarantine. #Dhinchakpooja pic.twitter.com/JVuOPV2DUa — Kavin Kumar (@kavin_uk) March 19, 2020

Me listening to dhinchak pooja new song Honga na corona meanwhile coronavirus : #CoronavirusOutbreakindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/JZcukYsRoc — Sidhhu (@Sudhans74422113) March 20, 2020

After Watching @DhinchakPooja song

Le Corona virus from India- pic.twitter.com/z1xMdMrUfo — Nothing (@MrPerfe91244771) March 20, 2020

When you're vibing with dhinchak Pooja's new song but your friends say yr band krde isko pic.twitter.com/PIOFf6yvzj — kotafucktory (@kotafucktory) March 19, 2020

*After Listening Dhinchak Pooja Rap

Song* Le Corona Virus pic.twitter.com/lCbEXnqDcz — Peehu :) (@SinghaniyaPeehu) March 19, 2020

everybody in the frame had to wear a mask to protect themselves from dhinchak pooja pic.twitter.com/XFfVqupldr — adarsh (@adar5hh) March 19, 2020

The coronavirus scare has led to a massive shutdown in parts of the country including the country's capital and the financial capital. India currently has at least 200 positive cases and has witnessed five deaths.

