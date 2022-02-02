Did Nusrat Jahan just confirm her marriage with Yash Dasgupta? Details inside

Nusrat Jahan always makes headlines because of her personal life. She has welcomed her baby boy with actor Yash Dasgupta. And since then the rumours and reports of their marriage have been doing rounds on social media. The couple has never spoken on this topic, but recently during an interview, the actress has hinted about the marriage. In an exclusive interview with India Today, she mentioned that "How do you know I am not married?" This has further raised speculations.

When asked whether she will get married again, Nusrat replied, “I don’t know why people were so bothered about the whole marriage thing. If I choose not to speak about my personal life, it’s my choice, right? We do not need to get married again. How does that sound?” To note, in 2019, the actress had married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. And in June 2021, she had said that their marriage was invalid under Indian law. Both have separated now.

Nusrat gave birth to her son Yishaan on August 26 last year. Yash was mentioned as the father on the birth certificate. Yash had also shared an update with fans and wrote, “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well.” Nusrat and Yash have been in a relationship since 2020.

During the interview, she further said about her work. Nusrat said that she has no plans of entering Bollywood at the moment.

The actress was last seen in Dictionary which was directed by Bratya Basu and her next upcoming film is Swastik Sanket.

