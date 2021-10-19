Did you know from what Indian currency is made of? Read details

The money transactions are done on a daily basis. The amount may vary. But have you ever wondered what the note is made of? Most people think that a note is made of paper but that is not true. The paper doesn't have high longevity, so it is not used. Hence cotton is used to make currency notes because it is more sustainable and long-lasting.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a note uses 100 percent cotton. It is well-known fact that cotton is considered best when comes to cloth material also. It is stronger than paper and they don't tear easily. Cotton is used to make currency notes not only in India but in many other countries too. Cotton contains fiber called linen and while making notes, it is mixed with a gelatin adhesive solution that makes them last longer.

Indian notes have the most security features that allow counterfeit notes to be easily identified. The design of Indian currency notes changes.

As per Section 22 of the Act, the Reserve Bank has the sole right to issue banknotes in India. In consultation with the Reserve Bank, the Central Government and other stakeholders, the number of banknotes required by denomination is estimated in a year and demands for supply of banknotes with various currency printing presses, as mentioned in DNA.

Also Read: Got torn currency notes? Then follow these RBI rules to exchange your notes