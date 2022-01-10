Dine-in at restaurants likely to be banned in Delhi as COVID 19 cases continue to surge; Report

The COVID 19 pandemic doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. The year 2022 has come with the Omicron scare and the cases continue to rise significantly across the nation. It is reported that over 1 lakh cases have been reported in India every day and the state authorities are taking several measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus. And now as per the recent update, dine in facility in restaurants is likely to be banned in Delhi. According to a report published in India Today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to announce the new guidelines against the deadly virus.

The report further suggested that while seating in restaurants might be banned, home delivery and takeaway operations will continue to function as usual. To note, the Delhi government had announced a yellow alert in the city and issued the relative Covid Graded Response Plan wherein the restaurants were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity between 8 am to 10 pm. This isn’t all. Delhi government had also announced weekend curfew last in the city to prevent the rapidly spreading COVID 19. To note, Delhi had witnessed a 12 percent jump in new cases as 22,751 cases were reported in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed deep concern about the spike in COVID 19 cases. However, he has assured that the government doesn’t intend to impose a lockdown as of now. But the authorities have urged people to strictly adhere to COVID 19 protocols and get themselves vaccinated.