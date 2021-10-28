Dinesh Karthik & wife Dipika Pallikal embrace parenthood as they welcome twins; PICS Inside

It’s wonderful news for Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal became proud parents today. Dinesh and Dipika embraced parenthood as they welcomed twin sons. The batsman wicket-keeper took to his official social media handle to share the good news with friends and fans online. Dinesh posted two pictures featuring himself, his wife Dipika, and their newborn sons. Sharing the pictures, Dinesh also wrote a sweet caption to go with the post.

A few moments back, Dinesh took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and shared a couple of pictures featuring his adorable family of five. In the pictures, one can see Dinesh and Dipika holding their newborn sons, as they smile brightly for the camera. The fifth member of their family, an adorable puppy is in the frame as well. In one of the pictures, Dinesh is seen giving a peck on Dipika’s cheeks, while she looks at her sons with love. Sharing the pictures, Dinesh wrote, “And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier”. Dinesh and Dipika have named their newborns, Kabir and Zian.

ALSO READ: New variant AY 4.2 reaches several states in India; Is it the beginning of the third wave of COVID 19?

Take a look:

And just like that 3 became 5

Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys



Kabir Pallikal Karthik

Zian Pallikal Karthik



and we could not be happier pic.twitter.com/Rc2XqHvPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 28, 2021

Dinesh has been the former captain of the IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR also took to its official Twitter handle and congratulated the skipper on becoming a father. The franchise wrote, "Congratulations to Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik on becoming parents to twin twins. Our family has become bigger with the addition of two members in KKR.”

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm; PIC inside

Take a look:

It's now a Family of



Big, big congratulations to @DineshKarthik and @DipikaPallikal on becoming parents of two beautiful twin sons - Our Knight Riders' family just got a little bigger!



@DineshKarthik #KKR #AmiKKR #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/sWijXw5Soo — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 28, 2021

Dinesh and Dipika got engaged in 2013, while they tied the knot in 2015. This is Dinesh’s second marriage after his divorce from Nikita Vanjara in 2012.

ALSO READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Four players in Mumbai team test positive for COVID 19