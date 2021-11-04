Diwali 2021: Mumbai Police shares a quirky post urging people to maintain safe distance during festivities

The COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on normal life and it has been quite a difficult time for everyone. Not just it claimed lakhs of lives, we have been introduced to sanitizers and masks which has become our forever companion as of now. And while things are getting back to normal, the nation has been taken over by the Diwali festivities. From markets witnessing the crowd to parties getting organised, the Diwali celebrations are going on in full swing.

However, given the fact how COVID 19 had impacted Mumbai city, the Mumbai police have urged the people to take all the necessary precautions during the Diwali festivities. The cyber cell of Mumbai Police, which is known for its quirky social media posts, made sure to grab attention with their Diwali special post. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mumbai police shared an animated video of a person enjoying bursting crackers and urged people to maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers. The video was captioned as, “This Diwali, maintain safe distance..from virus & while bursting crackers. #SafeDistanceDiwali”.

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post for Diwali:

Meanwhile, the social media is inundated with Diwali wishes. In fact, several celebs have taken to social media to extend wishes to his massive fan following. Amid these, Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a throwback family photo and tweeted, "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response."