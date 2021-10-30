Diwali 2021: THESE states have imposed a ban on firecrackers in view of COVID 19 pandemic

Diwali is around the corner and we are as excited as you are. However, owing to COVID -19, several states across the country have restrictions in place. State governments have imposed guidelines concerning the manufacturing, sale, and burning of firecrackers for the festival. On Friday, the Supreme Court reportedly asked states and Union Territories to “strictly comply” with its order regarding bursting of firecrackers even as it clarified that the ban was on firecrackers other than green ones and those with reduced emission (improved crackers).

Here’s a look at the states that have imposed restrictions keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic and air pollution.

Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had earlier announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was ‘essential to save lives’.

Punjab

According to reports, the state government has imposed a ban on the storage, distribution, sale, usage, and manufacturing of the joined firecrackers across Punjab. People in the state will only be allowed to burst crackers on Diwali from 8 to 10 pm in the state.

Maharashtra

Though there is no ban, the Maharashtra government has requested people not to burst crackers this Diwali. The state government has also requested people not to overcrowd the market for Diwali shopping and follow all COVID-19 rules.

Rajasthan

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has allowed people to burst only green crackers for 2 hours on the occasion of Diwali. Heavy fines have also been fixed on violation of rules for sale and bursting of crackers other than eco-friendly and green crackers. The time fixed by the state authorities is from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Haryana

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in September issued a directed the districts in the state to impose a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has allowed the use of green crackers during Diwali but not more than two hours in areas where air quality falls in the ‘moderate’ or better category. “In view of Diwali festival, instructions were given to police officials & directed them to not allow firecrackers banned by SC. Deepotsav festival will be held in Ayodhya & for that appropriate forces deployed there to prevent any mishap,” ANI quoted Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law & Order.

Odisha

Last month, the Odisha government has banned the use and sale of fireworks in the state during the month in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam

According to a report in TOI, Assam’s Pollution Control Board (PCB) has imposed a complete ban on the bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers, except the green ones, in the state. The state government has only permitted bursting green crackers between 8pm and 10pm.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has permitted the sale of only green crackers with permission from authorities between November 1 to 10. "As per the directions of Supreme Court order on 23 10 2018, only green crackers should be sold. Therefore, dealers who have taken permission from the authorities for the sale of green crackers, are allowed to sell green crackers from 1-11-2021 to 10-11-2021 at the designated places," the state government guidelines read as per ANI.