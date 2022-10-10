Diwali 2022: 9 Auspicious items to buy on Dhanteras to attract good fortune

Diwali 2022: Deepawali is one of the biggest festivals of India that’s celebrated all across the country with energy and enthusiasm. The celebrations of this beloved festival of lights last up to five days and include traditional delicacies, sweets, fireworks, rangoli, colorful lights, and traditional diyas. There are a number of stories behind the Diwali celebrations that go back ages however the most common theme of the stories is the victory of good over evil. In fact, Diwali marks the dawn of new beginnings and is a glorious festival celebrating the triumph of light over darkness. The five-day celebrations begin with one of the most auspicious days Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. Read on to find out all about Diwali dates, and Diwali celebrations along with a list of auspicious items you must buy this Dhanteras 2022 to attract lots of luck and fortune your way.

Diwali 2022

Traditionally known as Deepawali which is derived from the Hindi term rows of lamps, Diwali is celebrated annually on the Amavasya Tithi or the New Moon Day in the month of Kartik according to the Hindu Calender. In India, the celebration of Diwali is strangely associated with cleaning homes and buying new things, especially clothes and ornaments. Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals where people wear new clothes, decorate their houses, exchange sweets, meet their families, make beautiful rangolis, and friends, light diyas, and even burst firecrackers. Keep reading to find out all about the Diwali dates 2022. Diwali 2022 date This year, the celebrations of Diwali will be observed on October 24, 2022. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of Kartik month as the celebration of light over darkness. Legends claim that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana and people welcomed them by decorating their houses with diyas and lamps which marks the celebration of Diwali. The date of Diwali varies because according to the legend Shri Rama returned to Ayodhya on Kartik Amavasya Tithi the Hindu calender after he spent fourteen full years in exile. Ever since then, his homecoming has been commemorated as the festival of lights every year on Kartik Amavasya Tithi. Diwali 2022 Dates: The five-day celebrations:

Day 1: Dhanteras October 23, Sunday

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdasi (Choti Diwali) - October 24, Monday

Day 3: Lakshmi Puja (Diwali Festival) - October 24, Monday

Day 4: Govardhan Puja- October 26, Wednesday

Day 5: Bhai Dooj - October 27, Thursday Day 1: Dhanteras 2022 date - October 23, Sunday Diwali celebrations begin with the auspicious festival of ‘Dhanteras’ which is also regarded as the day to worship wealth. This year, Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi will be celebrated on 22 October 2022. The celebrations are observed by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and buying something auspicious to attract wealth and prosperity all year long. Ahead find a list of all the best items you can choose from to purchase this Dhanteras 2022. Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali - October 24, Monday This year, the second day of the Diwali Celebration, or Naraka Chaturdashi and Choti Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022. The celebrations of this auspicious day are marked by people waking up early and applying aromatic oils to their bodies before their showers. It is said that this little tradition is meant to help in getting rid of all sins as well as impurities. The day is also marked by wearing new clothes, worshipping Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, and lighting diyas. Day 3: Lakshmi Puja & Diwali - October 24, Monday

The third day of the festivities is celebrated as the main Diwali festival. The most important part of this day’s celebration is Lakshmi Puja or Diwali Puja 2022. This year, the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja or the Lakshmi Puja muhurat will begin at 07:26 PM and last till 08:39 PM. It is believed this is the day Goddess Lakshmi blesses people with prosperity and good fortune perhaps that is why people decorate their houses as if they’re welcoming Goddess Lakshmi. Diwali celebrations are incomplete without oil diyas, candles, extravagant rangolis, electric lights, sweets, and crackers. Day 4: Govardhan Puja or Padva: October 26, Wednesday The fourth day of the Diwali festivities is celebrated as Govardhan Puja also known as Padva. It is believed this was the day Lord Krishna won against Indra by lifting the massive Govardhan Mountain. To honor the tale and worship, people make a small hill, typically made out of cow dung, that symbolizes Govardhan. Day 5: Bhai Dooj - October 27, Thursday

The 5th and final day of Diwali festivities is Bhai Dooj. The day is meant to celebrate the relationship between brothers and sisters. The celebrations include sisters inviting their brothers for the ‘tilak’ ceremony followed by a lavish lunch/meal. This festival is an opportunity for sisters to pray for their brother's health and happiness. Also, it is customary for brothers to offer gifts to their sisters.

Dhanteras 2022 This year Dhanteras or Dhana Trayodashi will be celebrated on 22 October 2022. According to the Hindu Calender, the festival is celebrated on Trayodashi Tithi or the thirteenth day, which is the Krishna Paksha Kartik or the thirteenth day during the waning period of the Lunar cycle in the month of Kartik. Dhanteras not only marks the beginning of the Diwali celebrations but is one of the most important parts of the festival. In Hindi, the term ‘Dhan’ means money and ‘teras’ means thirteen which clarifies, the day is the celebration of wealth on the thirteenth day of the month of Ashwin. Hindus across the world celebrate this day, by buying silver, gold, or silver utensils or ornaments. This is a way to accept the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on an auspicious day as the new purchase is meant as a blessing from Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber. In this way, the purchase of Dhanteras 2022 is associated with bringing fortune, immense wealth, and prosperity throughout the year. Dhanteras 2022 Celebrations and Puja

A lot of Hindus also celebrate the festival by observing a fast that lasts till sunset. The fast is ceremoniously broken with festive 'puris' and sweets. Another important aspect of Dhanteras celebrations is lighting diyas, especially at the entrance of the house to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. People also play devotional songs or bhajans. Typically, new utensils and other purchases are placed in the puja area. The day is important to pay respects to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to bring wealth and prosperity to lives. The auspicious time or Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja 2022 will begin at 07:06 PM and last till 08:47 PM which will be a total of duration one hour and 41 minutes. Dhanteras significance Dhanteras is not only the celebration of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, it is associated with Goddess Dhanvantari, who’s regarded as the physician among Gods. Legends claim that it was Goddess Dhanvantri who preserved life through an elixir during 'Samudra Manthan.' Goddess Dhanvantari is considered the Goddess of Ayurveda and is responsible for the healing of mankind. Apart from that Dhanteras Puja is also associated with King Hima who got a prediction that he would die after his marriage. But, his wife protected him hence the day also celebrates Lord Yamraj and is known as 'Yamadeepdaan', What to buy on Dhanteras 2022? The upbeat Dhanteras celebration and joyous spirit for Diwali are also marked by buying auspicious items, especially for the festival. Customarily, people go around malls and markets and buy silver or gold coins. The entire market is decorated with colorful lights and attractive schemes. Dhanteras shopping is also characterized by buying new possessions that typically include household items including brass utensils and beautiful idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord. In fact, people also go for small decorative items or grand purchases like buying a car, planning 'Bhoomi pujan', inaugurating a new place of work, or purchasing expensive jewelry. Dhanteras 2022 is the perfect occasion to give a head start to any new financial investment you had in mind, however, if you are confused about what to buy on Dhanteras or want your Dhanteras purchase to be particularly lucky for you, read on for a list of items you must purchase this Dhanteras, 2022.

9 items you could buy Dhanteras to bring home lots of good luck and fortune-

As Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi marks the onset of Diwali celebrations, it is incomplete without the purchase of a propitious item to honor the festival. Here is a carefully curated list of auspicious items that you can buy this Dhanteras to bring home lots of luck and prosperity. 1. Gold or silver

Traditionally, people prefer buying gold or silver on Dhanteras. You could go for coins, utensils, or gold jewelry. The purchase of shiny metals goes back to the story of Yama where the son of King Hima got a prediction of death due to a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage, however, his wife protected him by decorating the house with shiny ornaments and lamps as a distraction and hence saved his life. This is because of this legend, gold and silver are not only considered an auspicious purchase but have the power to ward off any negative energy. 2. Brass and copper items

If you cannot afford gold or silver, you could definitely go for any shiny metal which is also associated with bringing lots of good luck and is believed to keep negative energy away. 3. Lakshmi Ganesh idols

Diwali is the festival that is meant to celebrate Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh which is why purchasing their idols is just the ideal Dhanteras purchase. You could go for both metal or clay idols. 4. Utensils

The buying of utensils is both associated with Goddess Lakshmi and the tale of Samudra Manthan and Goddess Dhanvantri. It is advised to go for gold, silver, brass, or copper instead of iron and steel according to traditional beliefs. Also, legends suggest, you must fill the new utensils with food or even water before you step inside the house to ensure they will be filled all year long. 5. Broom

Another auspicious yet small purchase you can make this Dhanteras is a broom. A broom is a token of respect to Goddess Lakshmi. Indian mythology claims that a broom is associated with the removal of negativity from the house and promoting an influx of positivity. It is also believed that the broom sweeps out poverty as well as negativity and makes way for the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth. If you have had financial trouble buying a broom is the perfect way to bid adieu to financial worries. 6. Gomti chakra Another customary auspicious item people is a Gomti chakra. Gomti Chakra is a rare sea snail that’s found in the Gomti river. This auspicious purchase is meant to bring lots of success in life. Not just that, it is meant to ward off any evil eye. Traditionally, people buy 11 Gomti chakras, covered in a yellow cloth, and keep them in their lockers after the Diwali puja. 7. Investment in a new venture Investments during Dhanteras are considered very auspicious and lucky. If you have any upcoming opening of new shops, branches, offices, bank accounts, or any new venture, starting it on Dhanteras, is associated with good luck.

8. Apparel, furniture, and Real-estate You could always go for new furniture for the house, invest in property or buy new apparel. Every purchase is associated with luck on this day. 9. Electronics & home appliances