Diwali 2022: Top 15 Sweets you must try this year

Diwali is one of the major festivals in India that is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm all over the country with fireworks, food, and especially sweets. There is somewhat of a spiritual connection between Diwali and sweets as people tend to gift each other boxes of assorted sweets, containing some mouth-watering items. These sweet boxes are like, as Forrest used to say, boxes of chocolate as you will never know what you are gonna get. So, this Diwali, if you are excited to try different kinds of Indian and fusion sweets and are looking for some sort of a "sweet guide" ahead of the festival, you have come to the right page. In this article, we have listed some of the most trending and delicious Diwali sweets that you and your friends can try this festive season.

Following the list, we have also provided some interesting tidbits about Diwali and why exactly sweets and snacks play a significant role in the festival. So, be sure to stick around till the end! 15 Trending Diwali Sweets to try this year Below, you can find some of the most mouth-watering and trending Diwali sweets and snack ideas that you can either try with your friends and family or present as gifts to your loved ones during Diwali 2022. With that out of our way, let's get on the list, shall we? 1) Gulab Jamun Gulab Jamun is probably one of the most popular Indian sweet dishes of all time and it gains even more importance during Diwali. This sweet dish originated in the Indian subcontinent and has become popular in various countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan. In fact, it is the national dessert of Pakistan. And in India, the dessert signifies cultural festivals like Diwali or Kali Puja, or any other regional festivals. So, festival or not, I'm sure you would not mind a couple of hot Gulab Jamuns after a wholesome meal. And this Diwali, it would taste extra special when you have them with your friends or family together.

2) Kaju Katli (Choco-dipped or plain) Kaju Katli, meaning "Cashew Slice", is an Indian mithai that is based on cashews (duh!) and provides a nutty flavor and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. It is a very popular sweet in many parts of India and is often given as gifts during festivals like Diwali. Kaju Katli comes in diamond shapes and is primarily prepared with a dense cashew paste. Along with that, there are other ingredients like Kesar, ghee, and dried fruits that add their unique flavors to this delicious Indian sweet.

Following the popularity of this sweet dish, chefs and sweet-makers have put their own twists on it by adding a layer of chocolate. This makes Kaju Katli even more exciting and a heavenly dessert for those who love both chocolate and Kaju Katli. 3) Besan Ladoo Besan Ladoo, or "Besan ke ladoo" in desi style, is one of many kinds of ladoos that you will find in India. However, if you are an Indian resident or have been to India during festivals and cultural occasions, I am sure you have eaten Besan Ladoo at least once. It is an aromatic and melt-in-the-mouth Indian mithai that is made with gram flour (Besan in Hindi), ghee, cardamom, and powdered sugar. It involves slow roasting the gram flour or besan in ghee until it turns golden and aromatic. The sweet provides a nutty flavor and has a dusty texture.

4) Malpua Malpua is a traditional Indian mithai that originated in the Indian sub-continent during the Vedic period. Other than being popular in Indian states like West Bengal, Odisha, and Bihar all year long, Malpua gains a ton of attention in North India during festivals and cultural occasions, especially Diwali.

It is essentially a sweet, pancake-like dish that is primarily made with barley flour, which is either fried in ghee or boiled in water before dipping into a dense sugar syrup or honey. So, if you would like to try out something different this Diwali, you can try out Malpua. However, get ready to get your hands messy and sticky while eating the dish. 5) Jalebi Globally popularized Tesher's uber-popular remix song "Jalebi Baby", Jalebi has now become this world-recognized dessert. However, this sweet dish is one of the oldest Indian mithai that has been consumed by dessert lovers for years. It is a very sweet and crunchy dish that is made by deep-frying plain flour in concentric circles and then dipped in heavy sugar syrup. During Diwali and other festivals, Jalebi is made at home for families and relatives. However, you can find Jalebis in any sweet shop in India during Diwali. So, you can try it for yourself to indulge in its sweetness this festive season.

6) Suji ka Halwa Suji ka Halwa or Sheera is one of the classic Indian desserts. It is a kind of pudding that is made with suji (semolina), sugar, ghee, and dry fruits. It is a traditional dessert during Diwali in many parts of India and families prepare this dish for guests and relatives on special occasions and festivals. It is a sweet porridge-like dish that can be served hot or cold. The dish is similar to "gajar ka halwa" (a carrot-based dessert) and is a pretty popular homemade dessert in India. 7) Peda Originating and popularized in the Indian subcontinent, Peda is a khoya-based (gram flour-based) sweet confection that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike. They come in a spherical shape and look similar to ladoos. However, their taste and texture are significantly different than ladoos and they are often associated with religious festivals in India. Peda is a great Indian sweet dish to try this year during Diwali. You can also gift a box of pedas along with your Diwali gifts to your family and loved ones to convey that extra sweetness. I'm sure they will love it! 8) Phirni Phirni is essentially a North Indian dessert that is popular amongst the Muslim communities in India. However, Phirni is enjoyed by every Indian who loves a pudding-like dessert after their meal. It is made by fermenting ground rice and adding milk, saffron (kesar), and cardamom. It is often served in earthen pots that help retain the flavor. So, if you like desserts like kheer or pudding, you can try phirni from any North Indian eatery near your place during this year's Diwali. Tell us your thoughts on it in the comments after you try the dessert. 9) Sandesh Sandesh, also known as "Shondesh", is primarily a Bengali "mishti" (sweet/ sweet dish) that has become popular in India and worldwide. Sandesh can come in different shapes and sizes and can contain a variety of toppings and flavors. However, the base dish is made with something called "chhana", which is a type of cheese curd much like paneer. Sandesh can come in different flavors like chocolate, butterscotch, and other popular flavors. They can even be topped with saffron or nuts or any other dessert toppings that you can imagine.

So, if you love a soft, paneer-like sweet dish, you can try Sandesh or Shondesh from a Bengali sweet shop near your place. 10) Coconut Ladoo Coconut Ladoo is a very unique and rare Indian sweet dish that has been prevalent in Indian homes. It is primarily made with coconut shavings mixed with a sweetener like sugar or jaggery. They come in spherical shapes and hence fall in the category of ladoos. In Bengal, it is often called "Narkol er Naroo" (Coconut Ladoo) and is prepared at home during special occasions and festivals. As for the availability of Coconut Ladoos, they were previously only made during Diwali or Kali Puja in homes, following recipes that have been passed on from ancestors. However, you can find packaged Coconut Ladoos in many sweet and snack shops. So, if you find it near your place somewhere, do try it out this Diwali and let us know your thoughts in the comments after.

11) Gajar ka Halwa As aforementioned in the Suji ka Halwa section above, Gajar ka Halwa is a carrot-based Indian dessert. It is a pretty popular name in the Indian mithai scene and has garnered global attention in recent times. The traditional dish is made by slowly cooking carrots with whole milk, ghee, sugar, and some nuts. Much like Coconut Ladoos, Gajar ka Halwa was previously a home-exclusive dish in India. However, with its increase in popularity, you can find Gajar ka Halwa in many North Indian eateries all across India. So, if you like mixture-based dessert items, you can order a plate of Gajar ka Halwa from your favorite North Indian restaurant this Diwali.

12) Rasmalai Rasmalai is an Indian sweet dish, originating in Bengal, that is often made with sweet cottage cheese balls soaked in thickened milk that is scented with saffron (kesar) and cardamom. It is essentially a Bengali delicacy dessert that can be found in most sweet shops in Kolkata and other Bengali regions in India. However, with its increasing popularity in the Indian mithai scene, Rasmalai can now be found in many sweet shops other than Bengali ones.

So, if you like the melt-in-your-mouth texture and very sweet flavors, you can try Rasmalai this Diwali. It is a very sweet and creamy dessert that can be enjoyed after a wholesome meal with your friends and family this festive season. 13) Shahi Tukra Shahi Tukra (Royal Piece) is primarily a Mughal dessert that has become quite popular in India, thanks to social media and the internet. It is essentially a kind of bread pudding that includes caramelized sugar-coated bread pieces, topped with thickened milk or rabri and garnished with dry fruits. Although it is a royal Mughal dessert, the dish can now be found in various Mughlai eateries in India and is enjoyed by every Indian citizen during festivals and special occasions.

So, if you like bread in your dessert and are a fan of thickened milk, you can try Shahi Tukra this Diwali and get a taste of the royal Mughal dessert that originated back in the 1600s. Also, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below. 14) Shankarpali Shankarpali, also known as shakkarpara, murali, and various regional names in India, is essentially a North Indian dessert that is especially popular in Uttar Pradesh. It is primarily a diamond-cut sweet dish that is enjoyed during Diwali in various parts of India and the world where Indian communities exist. Shankarpali is made with a dough of maida (flour), sugar, ghee, and suji (semolina). They are crispy and sweet and can be consumed as a snack during family gatherings and special occasions like Diwali. Although it can be made spicy or sour, Shankarpalis are usually made as a sweet dish. 15) Rice Payasam Rice Payasam is, as the name suggests, a rice-based Indian dessert that is prepared with milk, ghee, and sugar/ jaggery. It is a traditional dish in India, especially in the Southern regions and in West Bengal. In Bengal, the dish is often associated with birthdays as mothers prepare this dish for their children on their special days. However, the dish has now become popular all over the country and is made in many households across India. Rice Payasam is also prepared as a part of "prasad" (God's meal) during cultural festivals in India. So, if you like pudding-like desserts, you should give Rice Payasam a try this Diwali. With that, we come to the end of the list of the most popular and trending Diwali sweets of 2022. If you have tried any of them in your life earlier, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us if you liked them or not. And for those who haven't tried out anything from the above list, go out this Diwali with this list open and try out the Diwali sweet that you can find. Now, if you have stuck around till this point, as promised, we will share some interesting facts and tidbits about Diwali and why we eat sweets during the festival. So, stick around till the end. What is the significance of sweets on Diwali? Diwali or the Festival of Lights is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. This Indian festival, as per Hindu mythology, marks the victory of Lord Rama and his troops of the monkey army over the demon king Ravana. According to legends, the day of Diwali marks the return of Lord Rama, Laxman, and Sita to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. So, what better way to celebrate the triumph of good over evil than sweets? Hence, during the time of Diwali, families start preparing various kinds of desserts ranging from Ladoos, Shankarpalis, Gulab Jamun, and various other sweet items to celebrate the festival with their family and friends.