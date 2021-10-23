‘Diwali Ki Safai’ memes take over Twitter as people gear up for home cleaning ahead of the festival

Diwali is around the corner and the nation is all pumped to celebrate this festival of lights in their way. The shops are decorated, holidays are planned and everyone has their own different plan to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones. Amid this, the mission of cleaning the house has also made it to the to-do list. While some of us love the process of cleaning the house, for others, it is a big task. However, the social media has decided to lighten the burden of ‘diwali ki safai’ in its own way.

As the pre-Diwali preparations have begun, the social media has been inundated with memes about ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ as netizens express their feelings towards the cleaning process and these memes are a true rib ticklers. A Twitter user wrote, “'Mummy ke saath diwali ki safai mein help krni hai' should be a valid reason for an off from work”. Another user quipped, “Mom has finally appointed a cleaning head for Diwali saaf safai. And I start my new job today”.

Here’s a look at the memes:

During diwali safai



Me: Mummy Yeh kaam ka nahi hai isse fek du?



Maa: kaam ke toh Beta tere engineering ke Degree bhi nahi hai usse v fek de?



Me: -100 mom:-01 — zigzag_tweet (@yrr_abhishek) October 22, 2021

Mom has finally appointed a cleaning head for Diwali saaf safai



And I start my new job today. — SAMAR (@Legend_Bhaiya_) October 21, 2021

Me: *wakes up*

Mom who wants me to help her in diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/0iTh7PtCCc — Oyemeenakshii (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021

Mummy:- Dekho Diwali ki safayi ke liy ye idhar krna hai ye udhr , isa uss room mei aur usa iss room mei , SB apni apni wardrobe set kro.... Blah-blah-blah



Me & my brothers pic.twitter.com/A7EgAcpmE6 — || (@jaattii) October 22, 2021

*After Diwali ki safai*

Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery — Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry too is gearing up a grand Diwali and the theatres have opened across the country. And while the audience is looking forward to big movies hitting the big screen, Rohit Shetty’s much talked about Sooryavanshi is going to be the audience’s treat this Diwali. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the cop drama will be releasing on November 5 this year.