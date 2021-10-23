‘Diwali Ki Safai’ memes take over Twitter as people gear up for home cleaning ahead of the festival

Published on Oct 23, 2021 04:18 PM IST  |  53.6K
   
‘Diwali Ki Safai’ memes take over Twitter as people gear up for home cleaning ahead of the festival
‘Diwali Ki Safai’ memes take over Twitter as people gear up for home cleaning ahead of the festival (pic credit: getty)
Advertisement

Diwali is around the corner and the nation is all pumped to celebrate this festival of lights in their way. The shops are decorated, holidays are planned and everyone has their own different plan to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones. Amid this, the mission of cleaning the house has also made it to the to-do list. While some of us love the process of cleaning the house, for others, it is a big task. However, the social media has decided to lighten the burden of ‘diwali ki safai’ in its own way.

As the pre-Diwali preparations have begun, the social media has been inundated with memes about ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ as netizens express their feelings towards the cleaning process and these memes are a true rib ticklers. A Twitter user wrote, “'Mummy ke saath diwali ki safai mein help krni hai' should be a valid reason for an off from work”. Another user quipped, “Mom has finally appointed a cleaning head for Diwali saaf safai. And I start my new job today”.

Here’s a look at the memes:

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry too is gearing up a grand Diwali and the theatres have opened across the country. And while the audience is looking forward to big movies hitting the big screen, Rohit Shetty’s much talked about Sooryavanshi is going to be the audience’s treat this Diwali. Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, the cop drama will be releasing on November 5 this year.

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All