DMRC's DDLJ meme response to a man asking if metros are open to meet his girlfriend will crack you up

Delhi’s Metro department is in the news for its hilarious reply to a man, enquiring about the metro services available on weekends. Check out the viral post.
The national capital is gearing up for the Unlock-3. Delhi is preparing for the unlocking process as the lockdown is ending on Monday, June 14. Almost after a month's gap, Delhi Metro has resumed its operations for citizens. While people are trying to understand the new schedules and rules, DMRC’s Twitter handle has been flooded with various inquiries. Amongst them, recently a man asked if the metro services would be available during the weekends as he has to meet his girlfriend.

Notably, DMRC gave a reply using a Bollywood reference and it has left netizens rolling on the floor laughing. The man tweeted "@OfficialDMRC क्या Weekend पे मेट्रो चालू रहेगी या बंद ?? कृपया ज़रूर बताये GF से मिलना है, नही मिला तो Break-up पक्का हो जाएगा । धन्यवाद " (Please let me know whether the metro services would be open or close on the weekends. I have to meet my girlfriend. In case I could not meet, then it will lead to a break-up. Thank you ) In no time, the tweet caught the attention of the railway department, who not only gave him the desired information but also tried to cheer him up using a hilarious meme. DMRC shared a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge GIF, featuring Amrish Puri, and wrote, "Metro chalu hai mere dost. Ja jee le apni zindagi (Metro services are available, my friend. Go live your life)."

Take a look at the posts below:

DMRC’s epic funny reply has gone viral on social media and is doing rounds on the internet. Netizens surely can’t get enough of this hilarious response as they flooded the comments section with their praiseworthy remarks. One commented, “Mann this is epic.” Another said, “Wonderful reply.” Many Twitterati shared more memes in the thread.

