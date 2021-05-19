'Doctor for distress': Twitter hails boy writing 'Khush Rahiye' on food packs by his mum for COVID 19 patients

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many random acts of kindness have left social media in awe. Joining them is a cute boy who penned a sweet message for patients on food packs prepared by his mother.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the nation is witnessing many random acts of kindness. In some states, people are raising funds to treat a patient while in others, people are coming forward to help COVID 19 patients with transportation. Amid this, many are also prepping food for people battling COVID 19 & other patients and sending them. Now, a photo is going viral on social media where a little boy can be seen writing a special message on meal boxes prepped by his mother for patients.

The photo began doing rounds around May 16 on Twitter and since then, it has been winning the hearts of everyone on social media. In the photo, we can see a little boy sitting on the floor with a pen in his hand and writing a message on a box of food. He is seen writing in Hindi, "Khush Rahiye" which means 'Be Happy'. The photo is now going viral on social media and being hailed by netizens for the positive message that the boy is trying to spread amid the COVID 19 times.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "The mother of this child cooks for the Covid patient and this lovely baby writes, be happy for them on every packing." Another wrote, "The purest form of wishes for a speedy recovery.....what more pure is required ....lovely...."

Amid COVID 19 second wave, many citizens have been coming forward to help those in need. From arranging oxygen cylinders to medicines, even celebrities like Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar and more are trying to do their bit for people who are struggling.

Also Read|VIRAL VIDEO: A dog adorably doing yoga with pet parent will beat your mid week blues

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×