Doctor gets a hero’s welcome after she returns home post serving Coronavirus patients for 20 days

Doctors are playing a key role in fighting against coronavirus outbreak in India and we can’t be thankful enough to them for the selfless service.

With the COVID 19 cases on a constant rise in India, our doctors have emerged as angels, our soldiers in white who have been fighting selflessly against this deadly pandemic. So far, over 35 thousand people have been infected across the nation and our doctors are working day and night in the crisis situation to save every soul they can. In fact, these doctors not just have put their lives at stake but are also staying away from their loved ones for several days.

Needless to say, these heroes do deserve all the love and respect for their unconditional and selfless services. And that’s what happened when a doctor returned home after serving COVID 19 patients for 20 days. A video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein a lady doctor who was treating coronavirus patients in ICU department returns home after 20 days. Her family and neighbours were seen giving her a hero’s welcome as they clapped for the doctor as she entered the building. They also showered flower petals on her. This special gesture left the doctor in tears and it is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared the video on micro-blogging site Twitter and admitted that this video did fill the heart with happiness. Calling it “the spirit of India”, he added, “We will courageously fight COVID-19. We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline.”

Take a look at this heartwarming video:

Moments like this fill the heart with happiness. This is the spirit of India. We will courageously fight COVID-19. We will remain eternally proud of those working on the frontline. https://t.co/5amb5nkikS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the authorities are also taking every necessary measure to combat COVID 19 spread in India. In fact, a lockdown has been imposed for over a month across the country till May 3, 2020, and the citizens are advised to maintain sanitization and hygiene.

