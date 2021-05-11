Doctor plays ‘Love You Zindagi’ to cheer COVID 19 patient in emergency ward; Asks people not to lose hope

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of a 30-year-old woman has been circulating on the internet. The inspiring clip shows the patient cheerfully listening to music.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s health care system has been overburdened with thousands of patients awaiting adequate medical aid. With the second wave of Coronavirus, the country is facing a crisis and many Bollywood celebrities have stepped in to offer help to those in need. Citizens have been amplifying resources on their social media platforms to reach out to people. In the past few weeks, we have seen people heading to hospitals to surprise patients and lifting their spirits.

Now, a recent video of a Covid-19 patient is circulating on the internet. Dr. Monika Langeh has shared a beautiful clip of her 30-year-old patient battling the virus on her Twitter handle after she wasn’t able to get admitted to the ICU. In the 20 second long clip, we see the woman sitting on her hospital bed and listening to the cheerful track Love You Zindagi from Dear Zindagi. She is seen cheerfully waving at the video and later moving to the beats of the popular song. The doctor called her a ‘strong girl’ with a ‘strong will power’ in the post and summarized her amazing spirit by writing “Never lose the Hope.”

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

After the tweet went up, users prayed for the woman’s speedy recovery and dropped a stream of positive messages for the lady. Some Twitter users also asked the doctor for an update on her health. In a follow-up tweet, the doctor assured people that the patient has responded well to the treatment and would be discharged in a few days.

Also Read| People dress up as Minnie and Mickey Mouse in Surat to distribute food to patients amid COVID 19 crisis

Share your comment ×