Doctor's Day 2021: Mumbai Police expresses gratitude to the doctors; Calls them ‘Covid Slayer’

The world is celebrating Doctors Day by expressing its gratitude to the doctors in person and on social media.

The very first day of July marks National Doctors Day, the profession that has struggled as much as it has helped the world ever since the outbreak of the Coronavirus. With the rise of Covid cases in 2020 to now, these individuals, called Doctors, have worked night and day just to save as many lives as they can. Just like every other human, practitioners have suffered too because many doctors also kicked the bucket in the process. On this day, people are appreciating and showing their gratitude to the doctors and their efforts.

The nation is thankful to the doctors today, and taking to their Instagram the Mumbai Police also thanked the physicians with a soulful message. The post showed a visual of a doctor heading on with the coronavirus with a syringe and a shield with the text “DOC the covid slayer”. Along with the picture, Mumbai Police wrote a message, “To all the doctors who have gone above and beyond their 'call of duty' this past year, thank you! Keep slaying! कर्तव्य म्हणून आणि कर्तव्यापलीकडे जाऊन अविरत कार्य करत असलेल्या डॉक्टरांमुळे कोरोना व या सारख्या अनेक संकटांचा सामना करणे आपणा सर्वांना शक्य आहे. धन्यवाद, डॉक्टर!”

Take a look at the picture-

The second wave of coronavirus took a toll on the Bollywood actors and actresses this year. Each one of them survived and tested negative with the doctors on their side, hence many celebrities took to their social media and showed how thankful they are to the doctors. Amitabh Bachchan shared a note on Twitter that says, “On International Doctors Day .. salutations and great pride for the Doctors of India, IMA who have fought and continue the fight against this dreaded virus, selflessly at great personal risk .. in the service of the Country and humanity.”

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit too wished the doctors, “Wishing the real-life superheroes, our dear doctors a very #HappyDoctorsDay. Huge respect & gratitude to them for helping us all during these dire times & saving lives every single day. Dil se thank you”.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn also expressed their thankfulness to the doctors.

