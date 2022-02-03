Doctors remove over 10 kg tumour from kidney of HIV-positive woman in Delhi

On Wednesday, Delhi hospital authorities performed a surgery on a Kenyan woman and gave her a new lease of life. The doctors removed a huge tumour weighing over 10 kg from her kidney at a private facility in the national capital. The 59-year-old woman was also HIV-positive.

According to PTI, the operation took eight-and-a-half hours. The reports stated that the doctors at the hospital claim the tumor measured 40 cm by 30 cm in size and is the “largest kidney tumour removed in India till date” as per the recorded literature.

Doctors removed the tumour from the kidney of the Kenyan woman patient in a challenging surgery as it was “larger than the size of a normal laptop, was so huge that it took up almost entire space in the patient’s abdomen”. The surgery took place in December at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, a hospital spokesperson told the news agency.

The tumour was removed through an "open abdominal surgery” and the patient was discharged after five days post operation. "The 59-year-old stage-three retroperitoneal sarcoma patient presented at the hospital recently. Upon evaluation, we found that the patient had a large mass in her abdomen taking up the entire space in the abdomen. The tumour of 40 cm by 30 cm in peritoneal cavity was encasing her right kidney completely which was adhered to bowel loops," Dr Pandit who led the operation said.

The doctor further explained that the patient was having difficulty in her day to day life owing to size of the tumour.

