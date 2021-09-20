Dog owner books entire Air India business class cabin for her pet flight journey

Having a pet in one’s family is a boon. After all, they are often termed as the biggest stress buster and are known for bringing a lot of happiness in out lives. We have seen a lot of pet lovers around us consider their furry angels as their family members and love to pamper them. In fact, many a times, pet owners don’t mind walking an extra mile when it comes to caring for their dogs. A similar incident has been making the headlines wherein a dog owner went on to book an entire cabin of a flight with her furry angel.

Yes! You read it right. The incident took place in Mumbai wherein a woman has boarded an Air India flight from Mumbai to Chennai along with her pet Maltese dog named Bela. According to media reports, the woman had booked an entire 12 seater business class cabin of the flight for her dog’s pet journey which cost her around Rs 2.5 lakh. Talking about the same, the official told ANI, “The average business class cost for Mumbai-Chennai is around Rs 20,000 and the said female passenger paid ₹2.5 lakh for the travel”.

Interestingly, Air India is among the few airlines that allow the travelling of pet animals. However, as per the airline rules, Air India permits a maximum of two pets for domestic sectors. While Bella’s owner didn’t shy away from spending a whopping amount for her dog’s luxury, the furry creature certainly had a trip of a lifetime with the entire cabin to itself.

Also Read: Jet flights will resume its domestic operations in first quarter of 2022: Jalan Kalrock Consortium