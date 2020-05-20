Domestic flights operation to recommence from next week, confirms Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri

  1. Home
Two months after all the flights were suspended in India in wake of COVID 19 lockdown, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that the domestic flights will be recommencing the operations from Monday.
As India has entered the fourth phase of the lockdown against COVID 19, the citizens have got some relaxation in the restriction which includes opening up the offices, relaxation in transport moments, etc. And now adding up to the relaxation list, it is reported that the domestic flights operations will be resumed before the fourth phase of the lockdown comes to an end. Confirming the news, Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the domestic civil aviation operations will recommence from May 25, 2020.

He also asserted that all the airports and air carriers have been informed to be ready for the operations from next week. However, Puri did emphasise that the operations will recommence in a calibrated manner. To note, the Union Aviation Minister had earlier stated that the ministry has been ready to resume the domestic aviation services for a week now. “As far as the Ministry of Civil Aviation is concerned and as far as all the stakeholders in the civil aviation ecosystem including Airports Authority of India, (AAI), airports in different cities, air carriers, are concerned, we have been ready to resume domestic civil aviation now for the last one week or so,” he added.

Puri further mentioned that it will take two or three days for the airlines to open bookings. He explained, “We are absolutely ready and we could start domestic civil aviation at any time with a little bit of notice. It will take two or three days for the airlines to open bookings and for us to calibrate the number of flights we can start with.”

To note, all domestic and international flights were suspended in India ever since the lockdown was imposed in March 2020 to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

