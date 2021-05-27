  1. Home
Animals often display emotions in a much stronger way than humans, and a recent viral video of a donkey's reunion with a girl is proof. The video of their reunion has left Twitterati emotional.
Donkey with girl photo Donkey's heartening reunion with a girl who raised it leaves netizens overwhelmed; VIRAL VIDEO
It is often believed that the love animals shower on humans is quite pure and many a time, social media gives us proof of this affection in cute videos. Speaking of this, an example of it was recently seen in a viral video of a donkey's reunion with a girl who raised it. A video of a donkey at a farm recently hit Twitter and managed to leave users emotional as the creature reunited with a girl who raised it. The emotional reunion of the two left netizens completely spellbound. 

A Twitter handle by the name of Buitengebieden from the Netherlands shared a video of a donkey waiting to be reunited with the human who raised it. Seeing the girl standing on the fence, the donkey comes running to it and its emotional wail can be heard. As it meets the girl, it can be seen hugging her and smothering her with kisses. The girl too seemed to be elated to reunite with her best friend at the farm. With over 6.4 Millions views, the video is leaving netizens teary-eyed. 

Take a look at the video:

Several Twitter users commented on the same and loved the video. A user wrote, "So touching?!  Incredible. I once had a professor tell me animals have no memory or feelings. I argued they did. Proof perfect!  Memory and emotions!!!" Another tried to interpret the conversation between the two and wrote, "Donkey is saying.. My Dear Girl, Where have you’ve been?! I’ve missed you Soooo Much!! Please don’t ever leave me again! My heart is SO happy please just stay so we can Always be together... Hee Haw I Love You So Very Much." 

Take a look at how Twitter reacted:

The video has been going viral on social media and netizens are loving the human and animal interaction in the same. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, such heartwarming moments between humans and creatures have been spreading positivity among the people. What are your thoughts about the video? Tell us in the comments.

Credits :Buitengebieden Twitter

