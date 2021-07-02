  1. Home
Don't miss this viral video of an elephant drinking milk from the bottle all by himself!

This elephant at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust needs no help from his caretaker and drinks an entire bottle of milk holding it in the trunk.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 06:50 pm
Elephant drinks milk from bottle holds it by trunk Don't miss this viral video of an elephant drinking milk from the bottle all by himself! (Pic Credit- Getty Images)
Elephants are one of the most adorable animals and are known to be funny. Recently, a video shot at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust went viral on Twitter because of something very cute. The video shows an elephant holding a bottle of milk in its mouth using its trunk. In the video, it can be seen that just as the elephant drinks on it is helped by the caretaker, however, the elephant does not need any help as it can drink from the bottle himself. 

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust captioned, “Bottoms Up”. The video was shared on Thursday and since then it has collected more than 8000 views. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Me, too!  It IS a lovely way to start the day.”, another user appreciated the bond between the caretaker and the animal, “Those orphans are growing. They are taller than their Keepers. The love is still there.” Many users found the elephant drink the milk very cute.

Take a look at the video-

 Sheldrick Wildlife Trust is a trust that adopts orphaned elephants. The trust often shares videos of the elephants they look after. Recently, they shared a video of a baby elephant that was orphaned but was having a good time at the trust. In the video, a calf can be seen playing with water using its trunk and blowing bubbles. Netizens loved the calf blowing bubbles one of the users wrote, “Sweet sweet baby”, while another wrote, “So sweets Little baby”

Credits :Sheldrick Wildlife Twitter, Getty Images

