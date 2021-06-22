Doting daddy MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva soak in the breathtaking Himalayan view in these adorable PICS

A series of pictures have been posted from MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni’s Instagram from Shimla. Scroll further to know more.

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s Instagram managed by doting daddy and Sakshi Dhoni features some precious family moments. MS Dhoni is known to be a man who enjoys his downtime and likes to take many vacations. Dhoni is currently vacationing with his daughter in the mountains. Recently, some pictures were posted from Ziva’s account that are almost too adorable for words. The pictures share glimpses of the family holiday amongst the breathtaking Himalayan mountains and a wonderful hut house that is straight out of vacation goals. Ziva can be seen hugging her dad and spending a great time together.

In several pictures, the lovely Ziva is encapsulating her time in the mountains and curiously looking at the view that surrounds her. In one of the pictures, Ziva is standing on the balcony of the house with a background of greenery and mountains. She has a bucket in her hand, perhaps to collect apples from the apple orchids. An adorable picture shows Ziva sitting next to Dhoni while he is lying down comfortably on the bed. Captain cool is looking at Ziva while she is trying to tell him something. She has excitement on her face just as a child would while Dhoni is all composed paying attention to the daughter.

MS Dhoni has been spending a lot of time lately in his hometown Ranchi, where he resides on a massive property. He also recently bought a pony for Ziva adding to his stable of horses. He was captaining the men in yellow ‘Chennai Super Kings’ team in the IPL 2021 but the tournament got suspended in the middle due to the rise in the second wave of COVID 19 in India.

